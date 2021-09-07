US 10-year yield rises above the August highs to 1.38%

Highest since July 14

US 10-year yields continue rising, lifting the US dollar and weighing on precious metals.





The 10-year broke the 200dma today and is now through the double top at 1.379% from August. The mid-July high of 1.42% and the 100dma at 1.44% are now in play.





The Fed is unlikely to signal a taper in September after the weak jobs report on Friday but the bond market could be looking beyond that to the recovery from delta, or seeing brewing inflation due to bottlenecks and rising energy prices.

