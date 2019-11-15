US advance retail sales for October 0.3% versus 0.2% estimate

US advance retail sales for October 2019





Retail sales advance +0.3% versus 0.2% estimate. Last month -0.3% unchanged



Ex auto +0.2% versus 0.4% estimate. Last month remained unchanged at -0.1%

Ex auto and gas +0.1% versus +0.3% estimate. Last month revised to -0.1% from 0.0%

Conrol group 0.3% versus 0.3% estimate. Last month revised to -0.1% from 0.0%. This measure excludes food services, car dealers, building materials, and gasoline stations and is thought to be a more reliable gauge of underlying consumer demand Overall the numbers suggest the consumers remain solid, though at a slower pace and earlier this year. A total of 7 of the 13 major categories did show declines however. With sales at furniture and home furnishings falling by -0.9%. Foodservice and drinking places fell by -0.3%. Those were the steepest declines of this year.





On the positive side 9 store retailers which include online shopping rose by 0.9% and are up 14.3% from a year earlier.







Auto dealers advanced 0.5% after a -1.3% decline last month.





