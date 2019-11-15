US advance retail sales for October 0.3% versus 0.2% estimate
US advance retail sales for October 2019
- Retail sales advance +0.3% versus 0.2% estimate. Last month -0.3% unchanged
- Ex auto +0.2% versus 0.4% estimate. Last month remained unchanged at -0.1%
- Ex auto and gas +0.1% versus +0.3% estimate. Last month revised to -0.1% from 0.0%
- Conrol group 0.3% versus 0.3% estimate. Last month revised to -0.1% from 0.0%. This measure excludes food services, car dealers, building materials, and gasoline stations and is thought to be a more reliable gauge of underlying consumer demand
On the positive side 9 store retailers which include online shopping rose by 0.9% and are up 14.3% from a year earlier.
Auto dealers advanced 0.5% after a -1.3% decline last month.
The confidence in the consumer comes from jobs market and solid wage gains. As Fed officials have said recently consumers have driven the economy forward as businesses are cautious to spend with uncertainty from trade weighing on their decisions