US and EU release joint statement after recent meetings
EU/US joint statement
- Plan to and pandemic, foster green growth, strengthen trade cooperation, build more secure world
- Aspire to vaccinate at least two thirds of world population by end of 2022
- Pledge to reinforce cooperation to reform World Health Organization
- Calls for progress on transparent WHO-convened study on origins of Covid 19
- to engage in discussions to resolve differences on steel and aluminum it tariffs before end of year
- Commit to ensure long-term viability of their steel and aluminum industries to address excess capacity
- Remain seriously concerned about situation in East, South China seas: oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo, increased tensions
- Intends to enhance cooperation for use of sanctions for shared foreign policy, security objectives
- Ready to respond decisively to Russia's repeating pattern of negative behavior.
- Condemn Russia's continued actions to undermine Ukraine's and George's sovereignty territorial integrity.
