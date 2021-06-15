US and EU release joint statement after recent meetings

EU/US joint statement

  • Plan to and pandemic, foster green growth, strengthen trade cooperation, build more secure world
  • Aspire to vaccinate at least two thirds of world population by end of 2022
  • Pledge to reinforce cooperation to reform World Health Organization
  • Calls for progress on transparent WHO-convened study on origins of Covid 19
  • to engage in discussions to resolve differences on steel and aluminum it tariffs before end of year
  • Commit to ensure long-term viability of their steel and aluminum industries to address excess capacity
  • Remain seriously concerned about situation in East, South China seas: oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo, increased tensions
  • Intends to enhance cooperation for use of sanctions for shared foreign policy, security objectives
  • Ready to respond decisively to Russia's repeating pattern of negative behavior.
  • Condemn Russia's continued actions to undermine Ukraine's and George's sovereignty territorial integrity.


