Here's a bit of reading via Reuters on the starkly different response to the threat from the two countries.

South Korea's swift action



vs,

delayed and chaotic testing in the United States will cost lives



Its an interesting read, not just a slamming of the denialist tweeting that characterised the US in the squandered first month, but a look into a streamlined bureaucracy versus a congested one, bold versus cautious leadership, and a sense of urgency versus a reliance on protocol.