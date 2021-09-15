US August industrial production +0.4% vs +0.5% expected

US August 2021 industrial production data

  • Prior was +0.9%
  • Capacity utilization 76.4% vs 76.4% expected
  • Manufacturing output +0.2% vs 1.4% prior
The motor vehicle assembly rate rose to 9.53m from 9.31m previously. There's fear that will dip again with chip shortages causing plant shutdowns.

