US August industrial production +0.4% vs +0.5% expected

GBPUSD trades to new highs
US stocks moving back toward unchanged levels after higher opening fizzles
EURUSD trading up and down. Back below its 100 hour moving average
The USDJPY bounces off the mid August swing lows
The JPY is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
Kuroda: If necessary, BOJ will further relax monetary policy such as by reducing interest rates
ECB's Schnabel: We now look for clearer signs of inflation moving towards 2%
US September Empire manufacturing index 34.3 versus 18.0 estimate
ECB's de Cos: In the event of persistent upwards pressure on inflation, ECB has tools at its disposal
The PBOC has issued a 1-year MLF at 2.95% (same rate as the previous)