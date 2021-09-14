US August inflation data is due today, Tuesday 14 September 2021 at 1230 GMT

US CPI data hits at 8.30am ET.

Headline

expected 0.4%, prior 0.5% m/m

expected 5.3%, prior 5.4% y/y

Core

expected 0.3%, prior 0.3% m/m

expected 4.2%, prior 4.3% y/y

For more on the previous numbers, click here for report July report.





The Fed is looking through transitory inflation. But is inflation transitory is the question. CPI is being buoyed by input shortages/higher prices, labour market cost pressures (higher) and reopening. Those expected CPIs for both headline and core show little slowing.





Fed FOMC meeting coming up next week!



