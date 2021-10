US business inventories for August 2021





Prior was +0.5% revised to +0.6%

Inventories up 7.4% YoY



Sales up 15.3% YoY

Inventory/Sales ratio 1.26x vs 1.25x last month. The August 2020 ratio was at 1.35x

Inventories remain lean that is the bad news. The good news is that inventory replenishment could extend into 2022 (and maybe longer) as the reopening and supply chain bottlenecks become unclogged.