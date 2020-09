Prior was +3.46%

20-city prices up 0.55% m/m vs +0.1% exp

National index +4.78% y/y vs +4.35% prior

The only question about US housing is how far it runs and how long the boom lasts. Low interest rates and FOMC can be an extremely powerful thing so I believe it will run as long as the Fed lets it. Given their guidance, that's at least through 2023.