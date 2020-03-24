US CDC says 44,232 cases vs 33,453 a day ago

The nightmare is unfolding

Johns Hopkins has the US total number at 46,805. US reporting is a bit of a mess right now but not as big of a mess as the testing is.





Meanwhile, Trump is on Fox saying Americans have to get back to work and they can socially distance themselves at work. He compared virus deaths to auto crash deaths. He also said he'd love to have the economy open by Easter (April 12).







Meanwhile, Matt Weller (@MWellerFX) notes that #NotDying4WallStreet is trending on twitter.





