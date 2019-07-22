US-China trade talks reportedly could resume soon but tariffs removal remains Beijing's highest priority

SCMP reports with latest commentary by China's state media









Some added remarks by Taoran Notes, a social media account used by Beijing to communicate their stance on trade, say that the latest phone calls could lead to a resumption of negotiations soon "if there are no major changes to the situation in recent times".







It suggested that such negotiations could take place before the end of the month and before the August summer holiday period.

Much like commentary before this, I wouldn't hold my breath hoping for a compromise to be struck any time soon. Relations between the two on trade appear to be at a fragile state still and this here doesn't change that view in my opinion.



