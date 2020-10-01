US construction spending for August 1.4% vs. 0.7% estimate

US construction spending for August 2020

prior report revised higher to 0.7% vs. 0.1% previously reported



construction spending 1.4% vs. 0.7%



private construction spending +1.9%.

Private residential construction rose 3.7%



private residential over improvement spending rose 3.0%



private nonresidential construction fell -0.3%



public construction spending +0.1%



government construction spending was 24.9% of total in August



Overall a strong report with revisions higher and this month's beat. The private sector is leading the way.









