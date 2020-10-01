US construction spending for August 1.4% vs. 0.7% estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US construction spending for August 2020

  • prior report revised higher to 0.7% vs. 0.1% previously reported
  • construction spending 1.4% vs. 0.7%
  • private construction spending +1.9%. 
  • Private residential construction rose 3.7%
  • private residential over improvement spending rose 3.0%
  • private nonresidential construction fell -0.3%
  • public construction spending +0.1%
  • government construction spending was 24.9% of total in August
Overall a strong report with revisions higher and this month's beat. The private sector is leading the way.

