US construction spending for August 1.4% vs. 0.7% estimate
- prior report revised higher to 0.7% vs. 0.1% previously reported
- construction spending 1.4% vs. 0.7%
- private construction spending +1.9%.
- Private residential construction rose 3.7%
- private residential over improvement spending rose 3.0%
- private nonresidential construction fell -0.3%
- public construction spending +0.1%
- government construction spending was 24.9% of total in August
Overall a strong report with revisions higher and this month's beat. The private sector is leading the way.