US coronavirus - Los Angeles announces a city-wide lockdown stay at home order

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Essential businesses only to remain open

  •  all travel including on foot, bicycle, scooter, motorcycle, auto or public transit is prohibited

US media reporting.
  • All residents within the city of Los Angeles were ordered to remain in their homes effective immediately
  •  previous “safer-at-home” order was withdrawn and superseded by the new one
  • Many residents were notified with an email and text alert from the city’s NotifyLA System Wednesday night
  • The city of Los Angeles sent out a text alert on Dec. 2, 2020.
  • People may lawfully leave their residences only to engage in defined essential activities.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose