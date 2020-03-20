US - coronavirus - Los Angeles County issue a stay at home order, closure of all nonessential businesses

Mayor Eric Garcetti and other LA County public officials press conference

Joins similar restrictions by neighbouring counties (Bay Area and Sacramento). already announced 

  • Essential shopping: food, pharmacies, etc are permitted
  • Takeout and delivery permitted
Will impact around 10 million people. 
