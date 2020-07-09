US coronavirus - New York has banned large events through until October

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

NY Mayor De Blasio says large events in the city are cancelled through to September 30 

Its a bit of a conundrum, large indoor events as the weather cools in October might pose some questions? 


