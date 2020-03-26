US coronavirus relief bill has passed the Senate - here is what's next

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Bill has the votes to pass, voting continues to get the final tally. Once done the US Senate goes on holiday until April 20

  • There are provisions for senators to be recalled at 24 hours notice if necessary though. 

The next step for the bill is to go for voting to the lower house, which may not happen until Friday: 


ForexLive
