US coronavirus - Texas current hospitalizations to record high of 9,610

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Texas COVID-19 figures from the state's health dept

  • cases rise by 9,979 to 220,564 total on Wednesday, biggest daily increase since pandemic started
  • cases up by 4.7%, compared with the 7 day MA of 4%
  • positivity rate is 15%, this indicates there are tens of thousands of cases not being detected due to too-low testing numbers
  • coronavirus deaths rise by 98 to 2,813 total on Wednesday, biggest daily increase ever
  • hospitalizations record high for 10th day in a row 

