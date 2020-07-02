US Coronavirus - Texas orders mandatory mask requirement

Texas Governor imposes mandatory face mask requirement

Texas Governor Abbott issues an executive order requiring all Texans to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth. Order applies in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive coronavirus cases, with few exceptions.





Abbott:



"We need to refocus on slowing the spread

But this time, we want to do it without closing down Texas again"







The ruling gives us some indication of how much illness, death and economic damage it takes until obsequience to Trump's idiocy is abandoned. .The virus don't care about your stupid culture war, just wants to infect people.



