US coronavirus - Texas records another record for new daily cases, death rate up also

Author: Eamonn Sheridan

Data coming out of US state of Texas, a COVID-19 hotspot

  • 6,975 new cases
  • 0.9% fatalities
  •  6,533 current hospitalizations, up 620
Previous high was 5,996 cases on June 25

  • 14.02% of all test results in Texas over the past 7 days have been positive
  • 8.55% of yesterday's results were positive, this is the first time 7 days that is below 10%. Maybe a little encouraging?



