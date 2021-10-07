US debt ceiling drama comes to an end, for now

The song and dance ends

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer announced an agreement on extending the debt ceiling until early December. He hopes for a vote today.





As I've written a dozen times during this clown show: The US isn't going to default on its debt. It's all theatre and when it starts to matter to businesses or Wall Street, it always gets raised.





I'm glad it's coming back in December because it might be another opportunity to buy a dip as terrible traders hit the panic button on a nothing story.

