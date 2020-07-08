US dollar slides as risk appetite improves

Stocks start strong

US equity markets are catching a big early bid and the S&P 500 is up 18 points to 3163. That's weighing on the US dollar as the market falls in love with emerging market currencies and risk-sensitive currencies like CAD.





USD/CAD has fallen 25 pips in the past few minutes as dollar selling extends.







There isn't a catalyst for the move today but US-China tensions and the outperformance of Chinese equities at the moment is giving investors a reason to get out of dollars.

