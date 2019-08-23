US dollar slumps on fears about what Trump is about to announce

Trump hints that something is coming

Forget about the comments about Powell, Trump is hinting in this tweet that he's about to announce something.







In the next sentence he's saying he's going to 'work brilliantly' with the dollar. That suggests he's going to do something to the dollar.





There has been all kinds of speculation this week about Trump action on the dollar, including some kind of financial transaction tax. No one took it particularly seriously.







Who knows what he's going to be doing next. It could be a bluff.





