US earnings season gets underway tomorrow

J.P. Morgan, Delta Airlines, BlackRock lead the way

The quarterly earnings reports will kickoff tomorrow morning before the open when J.P. Morgan, Delta Airlines and BlackRock are some of the companies reporting.





Later this week other financials will also release:





Wednesday



J.P. Morgan



Delta Airlines



BlackRock



First Republic Bank



Infosys Thursday



TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company)



Bank of America



Wells Fargo



Citibank



Domino's



UnitedHealth Group

Morgan Stanley

U.S. Bancorp

Alcoa



Washington Federal



Goldman Sachs



Charles Schwab



PNC



JB Hunt Also on the economic calendar tomorrow will be the US CPI data for the month of September with the expectations of 0.3% month on month and 0.2% for the core. The YOY is expected to remain unchanged at 5.3% while the core is also expected to remain steady at 4.0% versus last month's reading.





The US treasury will auction off 30 year bonds at 1 PM ET.









Friday