US earnings season gets underway tomorrow

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

J.P. Morgan, Delta Airlines, BlackRock lead the way

The quarterly earnings reports will kickoff tomorrow morning before the open when J.P. Morgan, Delta Airlines and BlackRock are some of the companies reporting. 

Later this week other financials will also release:

Wednesday
  • J.P. Morgan
  • Delta Airlines
  • BlackRock
  • First Republic Bank
  • Infosys
Thursday
  • TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company)
  • Bank of America
  • Wells Fargo
  • Citibank
  • Domino's
  • UnitedHealth Group
  • Morgan Stanley 
  • U.S. Bancorp 
  • Alcoa
  • Washington Federal
Friday
  • Goldman Sachs
  • Charles Schwab
  • PNC
  • JB Hunt 
Also on the economic calendar tomorrow will be the US CPI data for the month of September with the expectations of 0.3% month on month and 0.2% for the core.  The YOY is expected to remain unchanged at 5.3% while the core is also expected to remain steady at 4.0% versus last month's reading.

The US treasury will auction off 30 year bonds at 1 PM ET.

At 2 PM, the FOMC meeting minutes from the last meeting will be released.

