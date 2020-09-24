Subscription Confirmed!
FX option expiries for Thursday September 24 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday September 22 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Monday September 21 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Friday September 18 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Thursday September 17 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.8028 (vs. yesterday at 6.7986)
An ICYMI fro BOJ Gov Kuroda - says highly possible support is coming for longer
BOJ minutes - policy Board says yet again it'll will ease further if needed
AUD traders ICYMI - some disagreement on the October RBA rate cut forecast
Testimony by Fed Chair Powell on Thursday will be nearly identical to Tuesday's and Wednesday's