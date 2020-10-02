US equity index futures sliding a little lower

A bit of concern that Hope Hicks' contracting COVID-19 raises questions about President Trump's susceptibility to infection.

Hicks travelled with Trump aboard Air Force One to and from the presidential debate on Tuesday, and to his Minnesota rally yesterday

If you watched the debate preamble you may have seen from coverage that Trump's entourage entered the debate hall either without face coverings or took them off as they sat down. I am not sure of the science but from what little I do know the virus scoffs at culture war idiocy.





Anyway's index futures getting a slap, and 'risk' currencies are a little lower against the US dollar and yen.



