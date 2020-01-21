US expected to announce first US case of coronavirus today

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Breaking report

CNN reports that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are expected to announce later today that the first case of coronavirus has been diagnosed in the US.

The US will be the fifth country to report cases.

The CNN report says it's unclear if the person recently traveled to China.


The report is weighing on USD/JPY and broader risk assets.

