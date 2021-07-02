US factory orders for May 1.7% versus 1.7% estimate

US durable goods orders 2.3%% vs 2.3% previous reported



Durable goods ex-transportation 0.3% versus 0.3% previously reported



Capital goods orders nondefense ex-air 0.1% versus -0.1% previously reported

manufacturing inventories 0.9% versus April's 0.5%



inventory shipments ratio 1.49 months versus 1.49 months last month



Surprisingly, the data is pretty much as expected. Goods orders nondefense ex air a measure business spending was revised a touch higher to 0.1% from -0.1%

