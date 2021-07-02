US factory orders for May 1.7% versus 1.7% estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US factory orders and durable goods orders (revisions) for May

Factory orders
  • prior report
  • factory orders 1.7% versus 1.7% estimate
  • Ex transport 0.7% vs 0.5% last month
  • factory orders ex defense +1.4% versus 0.5% in April
  • nondurable goods orders +1% versus 0.5%
  • computer electronic product orders -0.3% versus +0.5% last month
  • CLICK HERE for the full report
  • US durable goods orders 2.3%% vs 2.3% previous reported
  • Durable goods ex-transportation 0.3% versus 0.3% previously reported
  • Capital goods orders nondefense ex-air 0.1% versus -0.1% previously reported
  • manufacturing inventories 0.9% versus April's 0.5%
  • inventory shipments ratio 1.49 months versus 1.49 months last month
Surprisingly, the data is pretty much as expected. Goods orders nondefense ex air a measure business spending was revised a touch higher to 0.1% from -0.1%
