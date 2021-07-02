US factory orders for May 1.7% versus 1.7% estimate
US factory orders and durable goods orders (revisions) for May
- prior report
- factory orders 1.7% versus 1.7% estimate
- Ex transport 0.7% vs 0.5% last month
- factory orders ex defense +1.4% versus 0.5% in April
- nondurable goods orders +1% versus 0.5%
- computer electronic product orders -0.3% versus +0.5% last month
Revisions to durable goods preliminary released on June 24:
- US durable goods orders 2.3%% vs 2.3% previous reported
- Durable goods ex-transportation 0.3% versus 0.3% previously reported
- Capital goods orders nondefense ex-air 0.1% versus -0.1% previously reported
- manufacturing inventories 0.9% versus April's 0.5%
- inventory shipments ratio 1.49 months versus 1.49 months last month
Surprisingly, the data is pretty much as expected. Goods orders nondefense ex air a measure business spending was revised a touch higher to 0.1% from -0.1%