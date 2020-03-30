US FDA issues limited emergency use authorization for two drugs usually used to treat malaria

US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorization came in a letter dated Saturday, but the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) acknowledged the FDA's action in a Sunday news release

"Anecdotal reports suggest that these drugs may offer some benefit in the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.



The safety profile of these drugs has only been studied for FDA approved indications, not COVID-19."





This is not a do it yourself solution:

The authorization is limited to patients who are currently hospitalized and weigh at least 50kg, or about 110 pounds. Under the emergency use authorization, health care providers must contact their local or state health department to access the drugs.





