US futures extend decline ahead of North American trading

E-minis are down by ~0.8% on the session now

The risk mood isn't getting any better on the day as equities sour further. S&P 500 futures are down by ~0.8% and is pushing USD/JPY to a session low of 105.15 currently.





Of note, Hang Seng futures are down by over 1% amid an earlier report that Chinese military forces are gathering near Shenzhen, a city bordering Hong Kong, for 'large-scale exercises'. (h/t to our readers on that)





The worry there is that China will step in with military action amid the situation in Hong Kong as protests extended to its tenth straight weekend and what was arguably the most violent altercation between the public and the police/authorities.





Treasury yields are also still holding weaker with 10-year yields down by 6 bps to 1.685%, leaving for a more defensive mood ahead of North American trading.



