US futures mixed ahead of North American trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Tech leads the way while others lag

SPX
A mixed picture after the gains on Friday, with European indices also looking more mixed and tepid so far on the session. The risk mood is still largely holding up with bond yields keeping steadier as well in European trading today.

If anything, it just feels like a bit of a push and pull feel to start the week but just be wary of some defensive tones thus far. The dollar and the yen are leading gains in the FX space while oil is down 1.3% to $73.65, with commodities mostly lower.

