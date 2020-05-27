US House has the votes to pass the China sanctions bill re human rights abuses against Muslim minorities

Voting is continuing but the numbers for passing the bill are confirmed.

  • The House will thus give final passage to legislation to sanction Chinese officials for human rights abuses against Muslim minorities,
  • was approved by unanimous consent in the Senate earlier this month
Once the vote passes the House it heads off to the bleach-drinker's desk for signing. The level of support for the bill makes it veto-proof.

Meanwhile strains between the US and China continue to tick higher on:
  • China's handling of coronavirus outbreak
  • trade issues
  • China's moves to take firmer control over Hong Kong

