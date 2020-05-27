US House has the votes to pass the China sanctions bill re human rights abuses against Muslim minorities

Voting is continuing but the numbers for passing the bill are confirmed.

The House will thus give final passage to legislation to sanction Chinese officials for human rights abuses against Muslim minorities,

was approved by unanimous consent in the Senate earlier this month



Once the vote passes the House it heads off to the bleach-drinker's desk for signing. The level of support for the bill makes it veto-proof.





Meanwhile strains between the US and China continue to tick higher on:

China's handling of coronavirus outbreak

trade issues

China's moves to take firmer control over Hong Kong







