US House has the votes to pass the China sanctions bill re human rights abuses against Muslim minorities
Voting is continuing but the numbers for passing the bill are confirmed.
- The House will thus give final passage to legislation to sanction Chinese officials for human rights abuses against Muslim minorities,
- was approved by unanimous consent in the Senate earlier this month
Once the vote passes the House it heads off to the bleach-drinker's desk for signing. The level of support for the bill makes it veto-proof.
Meanwhile strains between the US and China continue to tick higher on:
- China's handling of coronavirus outbreak
- trade issues
- China's moves to take firmer control over Hong Kong