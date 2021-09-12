US House Democrats considering a 26.5% corporate tax rate

Wall Street Journal report on what is expected ahead from House Democrats

expect to propose raising the corporate tax rate to 26.5% from 21%

3% surtax on individual income above $5 million

WSH cite:

a House Democratic aide familiar with the plans. Also are considering raising the minimum tax on U.S. companies' foreign income to 16.5% from 10.5% and increasing the top capital-gains tax rate to 28.8% from 23.8%.





I was tempting fate with this post:

The new week has kicked off on Globex, ES (equity index futures) trading higher A tax hike (even just these murmurings) might very well out a dampener on the rise. A tax hike (even just these murmurings) might very well out a dampener on the rise.

ADDED, Washington Post have more and it be more accessible (ie not gated, WaPo often is but it seems to be ungated for now), link here

want corporate tax rate raised to 26.5% only for firms with >$5 m income

for firms with income under $400K they want to lower the rate from 21% to 18%

those b/w $400K-$5M would see rate flat at 21% as currently







