US House Democrats considering a 26.5% corporate tax rate
Wall Street Journal report on what is expected ahead from House Democrats
- expect to propose raising the corporate tax rate to 26.5% from 21%
- 3% surtax on individual income above $5 million
WSH cite:
- a House Democratic aide familiar with the plans.
- want corporate tax rate raised to 26.5% only for firms with >$5 m income
- for firms with income under $400K they want to lower the rate from 21% to 18%
- those b/w $400K-$5M would see rate flat at 21% as currently