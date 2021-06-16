US housing starts and Canadian CPI kick off Fed day

It's Fed day





The FOMC decision is at 1800 GMT with Powell's press conference 30 minutes later. That's going to dominate the trading day but there is some important data coming up at the bottom of the hour.



For the US, we get May housing starts and import/export prices. The surprise drop in April starts was one of the events that cooled commodity markets and now we'll get a fresh sense of where supply and demand are. Starts are forecast at 1630 GMT, up from 1569K.





At the same time, the Canadian May CPI report is due out. The consensus is +3.5% y/y with core measures at 1.8% to 2.3%. We won't have to wait long to find out how the BOC views the report with Macklem to make a Senate appearance at 2230 GMT.

