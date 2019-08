Prior was -0.9% (revised to -1.1%)

Import prices ex petroleum 0.0% vs -0.1% expected

Import prices -1.8% y/y vs -2.0% expected

Export price index +0.2% vs -0.1% expected

Export price index -0.9% y/y vs -1.6% y/y prior

The US isn't importing any cost pressures. This is a low tier report and isn't going to have any impact on markets, especially with the wild moves we're seeing today.