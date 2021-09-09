US initial jobless claims 310K vs 344K estimate

US initial jobless claims and continuing claims





The weekly US initial jobless claims and continuing claims are showing

prior week 340K revised to 345K

initial jobs claims 310K versus expectations of 344K. A new post pandemic low

4 week moving average initial jobless claims 339.5K versus 356.25K last week



continuing claims 2783K versus expectations of 2744K. This is the lowest level for insured unemployment since March 14, 2020 when it was at 1770K



4 week moving average continuing claims 2840.25K versus 2869.25K last week



The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending August 28 were in Missouri (+7,182), Ohio (+5,563), New York (+3,776), Tennessee (+1,854), and Florida (+1,723),

The largest decreases were in California (-7,009), Illinois (-6,712), Virginia (-4,146), New Jersey (-2,496), and Oregon (-1,686).



The data continues to move in the positive direction. The question going forward is how will the lapsing of the extra $300 per week unemployment benefits and the return to school this month in many states, impact the job situation. The JOLTS jobs report yesterday showed record number of job openings (and seven consecutive monthly advance). Will those jobs be filled now?



