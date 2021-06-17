US / Iran talks to revive 2015 Iran nuclear deal - Iran says still work to be done

Reuters with an update on talks, will be of interest to the oil traders.

essential issues remain to be negotiated, the top Iranian negotiator said on Thursday

"We achieved good, tangible progress on the different issues .... we are closer than ever to an agreement but there are still essential issues under negotiations," Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi was quoted as telling Al Jazeera television.

Once the agreement is renegotiated Iranian oil should return to markets within months. Still a ways off though.

Background to this is

The US withdrew from the agreement in 2018

Iran and six world powers have now been negotiating in Vienna since April



