US jobless claims forecasts range is huge, guesses as high as 4 million for the week
Given the wave of lay offs and job losses the previous week's number is of little use as a guide: 281K
- Citi's estimate is at 4 million (as is Oxford Economics)
- BOA, HSBC are at 3m
- TD, Capital Economics and Pantheon are at 2.5m
- Goldman 2.25m
- Barclays, JPM Asset Mgmt 2m
- UBS is at 860K
Such a wide range makes the 'median consensus' estimate of little value (its 1.64m FWIW)
The data point is for the week ended March 21
Due at 1230GMT on 26 March 2020