US jobless claims forecasts range is huge, guesses as high as 4 million for the week

Given the wave of lay offs and job losses the previous week's number is of little use as a guide: 281K

Citi's estimate is at 4 million (as is Oxford Economics)

BOA, HSBC are at 3m

TD, Capital Economics and Pantheon are at 2.5m

Goldman 2.25m

Barclays, JPM Asset Mgmt 2m

UBS is at 860K

Such a wide range makes the 'median consensus' estimate of little value (its 1.64m FWIW)





The data point is for the week ended March 21





Due at 1230GMT on 26 March 2020







