US July advance retail sales +1.2% vs +2.1% expected

That said, headline aggregate retail sales are now 1.2% higher than the January peak -- while the control group is 7.3% higher over the same time window. 9 of 13 categories rose in July, versus 11 in June and all 13 in May; the two biggest contributions to sales were eating and drinking (+0.49%) and gasoline stations (+0.41%). Overall, evidence that consumption remains in reasonable shape given the lockdown realities of the pandemic.