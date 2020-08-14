US July advance retail sales +1.2% vs +2.1% expected
July 2020 US retail sales data:
- Prior was +7.5% (revised to +8.4%)
- Ex autos and gas +1.5% vs +1.0% expected
- Prior ex autos and gas +6.7% (revised to +7.7%)
- Ex autos 1.9% vs +1.3% expected
- Control group +1.4% vs +0.8% expected
- Prior control group +5.6% (revised to +6.0%)
- Sales +2.7% y/y % vs +1.1% prior
- May-July sales down 0.2% from the same period a year ago
Looking at the overall picture, there are still larger dislocations in retail sales and a huge dislocation in 'non-store retailers' which are online shopping.
Some analysis from BMO:
That said, headline aggregate retail sales are now 1.2% higher than the January peak -- while the control group is 7.3% higher over the same time window. 9 of 13 categories rose in July, versus 11 in June and all 13 in May; the two biggest contributions to sales were eating and drinking (+0.49%) and gasoline stations (+0.41%). Overall, evidence that consumption remains in reasonable shape given the lockdown realities of the pandemic.