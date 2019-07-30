US July consumer confidence 135.7 vs 125.0 expected

July 2019 consumer confidence from the Conference Board

Prior was 121.5 (revised to 124.3)



Present situation170.9 vs 162.6 prior (prior revised to 164.3)



Expectations 112.2 vs 94.1 prior (prior revised to 97.6)



Jobs hard-to-get 12.8 vs 15.8 prior

1-year inflation expectations 4.7% vs 5.1% prior



The highest estimate in the Bloomberg survey was 132.0. This is a big beat and another indication that the economy is shrugging off whatever ailed it in the spring.