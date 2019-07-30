US July consumer confidence 135.7 vs 125.0 expected
July 2019 consumer confidence from the Conference Board
The highest estimate in the Bloomberg survey was 132.0. This is a big beat and another indication that the economy is shrugging off whatever ailed it in the spring.
- Prior was 121.5 (revised to 124.3)
- Present situation170.9 vs 162.6 prior (prior revised to 164.3)
- Expectations 112.2 vs 94.1 prior (prior revised to 97.6)
- Jobs hard-to-get 12.8 vs 15.8 prior
- 1-year inflation expectations 4.7% vs 5.1% prior