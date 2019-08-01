US July ISM manufacturing index 51.2 vs 52.0 expected

Highlights of the July 2019 ISM manufacturing index:


  • Prior was 51.7
  • Employment 51.7 vs 54.7 prior
  • Prices paid 45.1 vs 47.9 prior
  • New orders 50.8 vs 50.0 prior
The fall in the index isn't a great sign as manufacturing continues to struggle but the uptick in new orders is a small positive.

