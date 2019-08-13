US July NFIB small business optimism index 104.7 vs 104.0 expected

Latest data released by NFIB - 13 August 2019





The headline reading continues to hold up well and is recovering after a bit of a dip seen earlier in the year. This continues to reaffirm solid sentiment among small business owners in the US economy as economic conditions remain relatively robust for the time being.





NFIB notes that:





"Contrary to the narrative about impending economic doom, the small business sector remains exceptional. This month's index is a confirmation that small business owners remain very optimistic about the economy but are being hamstrung by not finding the workers they need."

This is an index which measures the opinion of small businesses on the economic conditions in the country.





