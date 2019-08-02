US July non-farm payrolls +164K vs +165K expected

Prior was +224K (revised to +193K)



Estimates ranged from 74K to 224K

Two month net revision -41K



Unemployment rate 3.7% vs 3.6% expected

Participation rate 63.0% vs 62.9% prior

Avg hourly earnings +0.3% vs +0.2% exp

Avg hourly earnings +3.2% y/y vs +3.1% exp

Avg weekly hours 34.3 vs 34.4 exp



Private payrolls +148K vs +165K exp

Manufacturing +16K vs +17K prior



U6 underemployment 7.0% vs 7.2% prior



This is the closest to consensus I can ever remember a non-farm payrolls headline. When you factor in everything else, the good and bad also balance out. The revisions were negative but wage growth was upbeat. Unemployment rose but it was because of higher participation.