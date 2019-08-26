US July prelim durable goods orders +2.1% vs +1.2% expected

July 2019 US preliminary durable goods orders

Core orders





Prior was +1.9% (revised to +1.8%)



Ex transport -0.4% vs +0.0% expected

Prior ex transport +1.0% (revised to +0.8%)



Capital goods orders non-defense ex air +0.4% vs +0.0% exp

Prior capital goods orders non-defense ex air +1.5% ( revised to +0.9% )



) Capital goods shipments non-defense ex air -0.7% vs +0.1% exp

The headline is good but the details are less encouraging. Core orders were stronger than expected but the improvement disappears when you factor in the revisions. The drop in shipments will also result in lower Q3 GDP estimates.





Overall, this is probably just noise and revisions are sure to change everything. US investment is mediocre at best right now but there are no signs of deterioration -- or at least there weren't in July. We're still a long ways off from the August data but how businesses react to the fresh rounds of tariffs is what matters now.

