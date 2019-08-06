LON +1
Fed's Harker: 'Far more' economic variables appear uncertain or unruly
-
Fed's Bullard: FOMC should not react to "tit-for-tat trade war"
-
PBOC reportedly tells foreign firms that yuan won't keep falling
-
PBOC's Chen: US labeling China as a currency manipulator is wrong
-
Fed's Daly: Aggressive rate cuts not warranted without evidence of a stronger economic downturn