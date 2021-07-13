US June NFIB small business optimism index 102.5 vs 99.5 expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by NFIB - 13 July 2021

A modest uptick in business confidence despite concerns surrounding labour shortage and inflation pressures. That reaffirms that sentiment on the ground is still holding up well and that the recovery is still keeping up for the time being.
