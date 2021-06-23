US June prelim Markit services PMI 64.8 vs 70.0 expected

Prior was 70.4

Manufacturing 62.6 vs 61.5 expected (record high)



Prior was 62.1

Composite PMI 63.9 vs 68.7 prior

Services input prices 74.6 vs 77.1 prior

Manufacturing input prices 83.6 vs 78.1 prior

"numerous panelists mentioned difficulties finding suitably trained candidates for current vacancies"



The US dollar has slid on this report. Services are still hot but are now off the boil after a miss here. It's still the second-best report on record.







Comments in the report from Markit chief economist Chris Williamson:





