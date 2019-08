Latest data released by the BEA - 2 August 2019





Prior -$55.5 billion; revised to -$55.3 billion

Exports -2.1%

Imports -1.7%

Services +$20.0 billion

Overall trade remains somewhat steady but the decline in both exports and imports will be a bit of a concern, especially with trade tensions escalating. Of note, the trade deficit to China is seen at $30.2 billion - steady relative to May.