US major indices open up little changed

S&P index and NASDAQ index closed at record levels yesterday





Today, the NASDAQ is opening up lower. The Dow is up marginally higher, and the S&P is near unchanged levels.





A snapshot of the market currently shows:

S&P index, +0.3 points or 0.01% at 4255.20



NASDAQ index -22 points or -0.16% 14151



Dow industrial average up 13 points or 0.03% at 34410

The S&P index did reach a record high in early trading at 4257.16

