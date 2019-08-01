US manufacturing and construction highlight the calendar today but Fed dissents key

We will likely hear from George and Rosengren





Economic data on the calendar today is highlighted by the US construction spending report for June and the ISM manufacturing survey for July. Both are at 1400 GMT (10 am ET). Powell yesterday repeatedly highlighted manufacturing as a source of concern.





The unscheduled events to watch are statements from Rosengren and George. Both dissented yesterday and traditionally Fed dissents release statements highlighting why they voted against the majority. There's no scheduled time for those and they could come as late as tomorrow.





