US March factory orders -10.3% vs -9.4% expected

Durable goods revisions:

Orders -14.7% vs 14.4% exp (prelim -14.4%)

Lowest ever (since 1992)

Ex transport -0.4% vs -0.2% exp

Capital goods orders non-defense ex-air -0.1% vs +0.1% exp

Capital goods shipments non-defense ex-air -0.2% vs -0.2% prelim

What's interesting here is how hard transport was hit and how the first wave of pain was almost entirely focused on that part of the economy. Will it stay that way or is it just going to unfold in slow motion elsewhere?

