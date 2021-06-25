US May core PCE inflation +3.4% y/y vs +3.4% expected
Highlights from the May 2021 personal consumption expenditure report:
- Prior was +1.8%
- PCE core MoM +0.5% vs +0.6% expected
- Prior MoM +0.7%
- Deflator YoY +3.9% vs +3.9% expected
- Prior deflator YoY +3.6%
- Deflator MoM +0.4% vs +0.6% expected
- Prior MoM deflator +0.7%
- Personal income -2.0% vs -2.5% expected. Prior month -13.1%
- Personal spending 0.0% vs +0.4% expected. Prior month +0.5% (revised to +0.9%)
- Real personal spending -0.4% vs -0.1% expected. Prior month -0.1% (revised to +0.3%)
More details on inflation (y/y):
- Goods +5.4% vs +4.7% prior
- Durable goods +6.7% vs +5.7% prior
- Services +3.1% vs +3.1% prior
- Energy +27.4% vs +24.8% prior
- Food +0.4% vs +0.9% prior