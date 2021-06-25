US May core PCE inflation +3.4% y/y vs +3.4% expected

Prior was +1.8%

PCE core MoM +0.5% vs +0.6% expected

Prior MoM +0.7%



Deflator YoY +3.9% vs +3.9% expected

Prior deflator YoY +3.6%



Deflator MoM +0.4% vs +0.6% expected

Prior MoM deflator +0.7%



Full report



Personal income -2.0% vs -2.5% expected. Prior month -13.1%



Personal spending 0.0% vs +0.4% expected. Prior month +0.5% (revised to +0.9%)



Real personal spending -0.4% vs -0.1% expected. Prior month -0.1% (revised to +0.3%)



Consumer spending and income for May:Inflation numbers in-line with estimates is a relief for markets and the Fed members who were worried about it running away. The negative surprise in the report is the miss on personal spending, which is continuing to adjust to the run-off of stimulus payments and the wind-down in benefits. How that's balanced with re-opening spending and a high savings rate during the pandemic is tough to predict.